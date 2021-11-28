Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) CFO Kathleen P. Bloch Purchases 4,000 Shares

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) CFO Kathleen P. Bloch acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $19,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CTSO opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.51 million, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.24. Cytosorbents Co. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.7% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,837,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 65,541 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.1% in the third quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,395,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 28,836 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 48.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,260,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 413,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 15.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,154,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 151,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

