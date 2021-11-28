CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.10 Million

Analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will announce sales of $145.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.97 million. CyberArk Software reported sales of $144.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $496.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.27 million to $499.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $559.89 million, with estimates ranging from $549.91 million to $568.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.13.

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.88. The stock had a trading volume of 260,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,492. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $105.50 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -124.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

