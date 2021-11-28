CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,664 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $26,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $291,690,000. Amundi bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $201,455,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after buying an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in CVS Health by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $91.52 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $96.57. The company has a market cap of $120.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.85.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

