Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 6,552 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,094 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.0% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Microsoft by 337.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,778 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $329.68 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $209.11 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $314.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 694,622 shares of company stock worth $230,826,252 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.