Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,085 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 115,613 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 122,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $49,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,591 shares of company stock valued at $89,264. Company insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALA stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company has a market cap of $121.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 141.93% and a negative net margin of 1,085.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.