Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,341 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter worth $201,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter worth $249,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 35.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter worth $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $886.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.54 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEBO. Piper Sandler upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

