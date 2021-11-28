Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Intelligent Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INS. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 713.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 20.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 8.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intelligent Systems alerts:

Shares of Intelligent Systems stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.79 million, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.90. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 20.11%.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.