Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $129,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Talis Biomedical by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Talis Biomedical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Talis Biomedical by 39.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 154,887 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLIS stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. Talis Biomedical Co. has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Talis Biomedical Co. will post -9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TLIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talis Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of Talis Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talis Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other Talis Biomedical news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 50,000 shares of Talis Biomedical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $218,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

