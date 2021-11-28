Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $257,000 in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,706 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 43.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,350,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,650,000 after buying an additional 412,101 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,674,000 after purchasing an additional 352,845 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 11.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,648,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,170,000 after purchasing an additional 274,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Software by 284.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 152,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software in the second quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s payout ratio is 125.72%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. B. Riley cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In related news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,053 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

