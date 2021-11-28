Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $264,000 Position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 97.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 1,573.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

