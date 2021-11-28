Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 244.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,822,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,814,000 after purchasing an additional 820,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,181,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,206,000 after purchasing an additional 64,216 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,941,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 90,990 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,108,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after purchasing an additional 110,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,058,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 730,887 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $6.95 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $499.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.44.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 348,653.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

