Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 4,100 Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZON. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ozon by 157.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ozon during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OZON opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average is $51.49. Ozon Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ozon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

