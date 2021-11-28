CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

CSX has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years. CSX has a payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CSX to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

CSX stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. CSX has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,957. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.35.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

