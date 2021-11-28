CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.
CSX has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years. CSX has a payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CSX to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.
CSX stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. CSX has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39.
In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,957. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.35.
About CSX
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
