Crypto (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Trading Up 6.7%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) shares were up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 30,840 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 25,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65.

About Crypto (OTCMKTS:CRCW)

The Crypto Co provides consulting and development services in the digital asset industry. The firm engaged in the business of providing consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions.

