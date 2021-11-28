Crowny Price Down 25.6% Over Last Week (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a total market cap of $9.29 million and approximately $274,479.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00062272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00074672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00101185 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.56 or 0.07449966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,306.92 or 1.00031900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

