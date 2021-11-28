Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Upgraded to Buy by Credit Suisse Group

Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 81.56% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Crown Resorts stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. Crown Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $10.46.

Crown Resorts Company Profile

Crown Resorts Ltd. operates in the gaming and entertainment industry, which focuses in the resorts, entertainment sectors in Australia and Macau. It operates through the following business segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinall’s, and Wagering and Online. The Crown Melbourne segment includes casino, hotels, function rooms, restaurants and shopping and entertainment facilities.

