Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Upgraded to Buy by Credit Suisse Group

Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 81.56% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Crown Resorts stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. Crown Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $10.46.
Crown Resorts Company Profile
