Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the first quarter worth $410,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Boston Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Boston Properties by 26.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Boston Properties by 92.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Boston Properties by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXP stock opened at $111.68 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.45 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 192.16%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,701 shares of company stock worth $9,917,539. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

