Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 28,940 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,940 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,112 shares of company stock valued at $909,760. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FITB. Stephens upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.44.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

