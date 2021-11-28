Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 11,301 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,301 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $121.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.92 and a 200 day moving average of $131.81. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

