Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 61,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $3,297,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.28.

ADS stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.30.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

