Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,971 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

DTE stock opened at $110.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.38 and a 200-day moving average of $121.04. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.01%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

