Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush started coverage on PVH in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.15.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $110.11 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $78.76 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.69%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

