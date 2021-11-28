Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 7,754 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 76.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after purchasing an additional 32,073 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,594,000 after purchasing an additional 82,337 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 79,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

NYSE FAF opened at $75.88 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $78.46. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.58 and its 200 day moving average is $68.15.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

