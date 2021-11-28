Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Cronos Group stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. Cronos Group has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,766,000 after buying an additional 189,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 689,069 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after buying an additional 327,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

