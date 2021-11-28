Critical Review: Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Columbia Financial and TFS Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbia Financial currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.98%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than TFS Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and TFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 28.29% 8.83% 1.00% TFS Financial 18.22% 4.79% 0.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of TFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of TFS Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Columbia Financial and TFS Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $326.98 million 6.00 $57.60 million $0.85 21.71 TFS Financial $444.65 million 11.87 $81.01 million $0.29 64.86

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Financial. Columbia Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFS Financial has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats TFS Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

