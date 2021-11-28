Critical Contrast: Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) & Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH)

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Repro Med Systems and Assure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00 Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Repro Med Systems presently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.44%. Given Repro Med Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than Assure.

Profitability

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems -20.56% -6.93% -6.25% Assure -19.19% -19.65% -11.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Assure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $24.18 million 6.73 -$1.21 million ($0.10) -36.50 Assure $3.52 million 109.26 -$15.04 million ($0.41) -15.85

Repro Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Assure. Repro Med Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.3% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats Assure on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W. Zorgniotti on March 24, 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, NY.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.