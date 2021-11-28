Critical Contrast: Oak Ridge Financial Services (BKOR) vs. Its Competitors

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS: BKOR) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Oak Ridge Financial Services to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Oak Ridge Financial Services Competitors 1572 7391 6657 357 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 6.94%. Given Oak Ridge Financial Services’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oak Ridge Financial Services has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 17.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Ridge Financial Services 25.76% N/A N/A Oak Ridge Financial Services Competitors 27.45% 11.91% 1.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Ridge Financial Services $25.30 million $3.26 million 7.14 Oak Ridge Financial Services Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.20

Oak Ridge Financial Services’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services. Oak Ridge Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Ridge Financial Services’ peers have a beta of 1.18, meaning that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oak Ridge Financial Services peers beat Oak Ridge Financial Services on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers mobile banking, online bill pay, remote deposit, checking, savings and mortgage, insurance, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NC.

