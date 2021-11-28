Critical Analysis: Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) vs. First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

First Solar has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadcom has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Solar and Broadcom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $2.71 billion 4.15 $398.36 million $4.23 25.04 Broadcom $23.89 billion 9.42 $2.96 billion $13.48 40.55

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than First Solar. First Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Solar and Broadcom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 2 12 7 0 2.24 Broadcom 0 5 23 0 2.82

First Solar presently has a consensus target price of $107.61, indicating a potential upside of 1.60%. Broadcom has a consensus target price of $570.15, indicating a potential upside of 4.31%. Given Broadcom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Broadcom is more favorable than First Solar.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and Broadcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 17.26% 7.94% 6.31% Broadcom 22.90% 44.27% 13.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.5% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Broadcom shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Broadcom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Broadcom beats First Solar on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The Systems segment offers development, construction, operation, and maintenance of photovoltaic solar power systems. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc. is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications. The Infrastructure Software segment provides a portfolio of mainframe, enterprise and storage area networking solutions. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

