Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Down 12.7%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) shares fell 12.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.87 and last traded at $24.00. 3,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 251,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $154,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,841. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $23,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,004. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 294,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 608,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 45,169 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

