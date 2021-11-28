Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,104 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REPL has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $29.00 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $54.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 26.71, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $408,702.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 12,711 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $375,991.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,381 shares of company stock worth $4,645,969. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

