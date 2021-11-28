Credit Suisse AG Sells 268,885 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,885 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Funko were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 10.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 36,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Funko by 34.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,765 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,286,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 763.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,198,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $29,857.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,051 shares of company stock worth $4,094,797. 14.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Funko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

Shares of FNKO opened at $16.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $860.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.74 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Funko Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

