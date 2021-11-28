Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 646,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $388.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

