Credit Suisse AG Has $503,000 Stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 381,536 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,263,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 162,778 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

SID opened at $4.00 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SID. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

