Credit Suisse AG Acquires Shares of 99,866 Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $115,000. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $430.63 million, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 2.18.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

