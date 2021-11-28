COTI (COTI) Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last week, COTI has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One COTI coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000685 BTC on exchanges. COTI has a market cap of $321.34 million and $37.48 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00060973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00074363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00101447 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,997.06 or 0.07396240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,187.99 or 1.00270516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About COTI

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

