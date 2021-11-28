Cosmos (ATOM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $273.06 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Cosmos has a market cap of $5.89 billion and approximately $273.06 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.14 or 0.00048023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,757.48 or 0.98764283 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00039743 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $337.77 or 0.00620559 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 283,096,803 coins and its circulating supply is 225,312,200 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

