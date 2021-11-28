Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Cut by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at $300,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 32.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 29.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after purchasing an additional 877,756 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 7,517.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 852,985 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at $94,657,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT stock opened at $145.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.05. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.59.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

