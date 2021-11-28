CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Achieves Market Cap of $21.89 Million

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $21.89 million and $361,609.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000449 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00105177 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000077 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,559,270 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

