Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Gap Down to $3.78

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $3.43. Contango Oil & Gas shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 10,303 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $722.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.93 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 28.38% and a positive return on equity of 58.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

