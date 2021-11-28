ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Increased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 48.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,317 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $71.48 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $77.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.45. The company has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

