COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives $79.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 10.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $61.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average is $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 3.87.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

