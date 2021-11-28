Comparing CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and American Express (NYSE:AXP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get CCUR alerts:

This table compares CCUR and American Express’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million ($733.33) 0.00 American Express $36.09 billion 3.37 $3.14 billion $9.57 16.39

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR. CCUR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and American Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR N/A N/A N/A American Express 19.54% 28.48% 3.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of American Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CCUR has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Express has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CCUR and American Express, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A American Express 1 10 7 0 2.33

American Express has a consensus target price of $178.31, indicating a potential upside of 13.71%. Given American Express’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Express is more favorable than CCUR.

Summary

American Express beats CCUR on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

About American Express

American Express Co. engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally. The Global Commercial Services segment provides proprietary corporate and small business cards, payment and expense management services, and commercial financing products. The Global Merchant and Network Services segment operates a global payments network that processes and settles card transactions, acquires merchants, and provides multi-channel marketing programs and capabilities, services, and data analytics. The Corporate and Other segment covers corporate functions and certain other businesses and operations. The company was founded by Henry Wells, William G. Fargo, and John Warren Butterfield on March 28, 1850 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for CCUR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCUR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.