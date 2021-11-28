Comparing Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) & Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Alset EHome International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alset EHome International and Innovative Industrial Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alset EHome International $16.24 million 3.76 -$2.52 million N/A N/A Innovative Industrial Properties $116.90 million 54.54 $65.73 million $4.33 61.54

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Alset EHome International.

Profitability

This table compares Alset EHome International and Innovative Industrial Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset EHome International -282.05% -61.62% -55.23% Innovative Industrial Properties 58.40% 7.10% 5.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alset EHome International and Innovative Industrial Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovative Industrial Properties 0 2 6 0 2.75

Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus target price of $256.29, suggesting a potential downside of 3.82%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than Alset EHome International.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats Alset EHome International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alset EHome International Company Profile

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses. It designs applications for enterprise messaging and e-commerce software platforms; and engages in the research of nutritional chemistry to create a natural sugar alternative, products to slow the spread of disease, and natural foods and supplements, as well as to treat neurological and immune-related diseases. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Alset EHome International Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Hancock Fabrics, Inc.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The firm’s property portfolio include PharmaCann; Ascend Wellness Holdings, LLC; Vireo Health, Inc.; and Green Peak Industries, LLC. The company was founded by Alan D. Gold and Paul E. Smithers on June 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

