Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Trading Down 1%

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.09. Approximately 225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

CMLEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Get Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial & Flex Properties, Cominar’s Proportionate Share, and Joint Ventures. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.