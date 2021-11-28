Comerica Bank Trims Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VC. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.91.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $113.17 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $91.61 and a one year high of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 114.31 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.01.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

