Comerica Bank Sells 6,259 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,259 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKR opened at $21.19 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 545.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $223,460. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

