Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHH opened at $144.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.90 and a twelve month high of $153.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.27 and a 200 day moving average of $125.66.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHH. Zacks Investment Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

In other news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $564,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total value of $276,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,274 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

