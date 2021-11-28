Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,448,000 after buying an additional 141,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 24.0% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,322,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,619,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,831,000 after purchasing an additional 47,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,385 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MHO stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.00. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

