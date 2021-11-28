Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of PRA Group worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 47.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 267,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 260.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $43.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.62. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $449,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,238. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

