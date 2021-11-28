Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of American Assets Trust worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 27.6% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 408,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,229,000 after purchasing an additional 88,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 50.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 106,796 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 39.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 48,318 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 85,535.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 17,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 108.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 21,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $193,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 45,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,208. 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

